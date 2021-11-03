Rihanna Brightens Up Fall Outerwear in a Slime Green Coat & Leather Pants at Carbone

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna made a case for ultrabright color this fall.

The “Umbrella” singer stopped by the celeb-favorited spot, Carbone, in New York for dinner last night. For the outing, Rihanna decided on a green theme in a sweater layered under a neon ankle-length coat with matching fluorescent gloves. She layered the bright pieces with slick leather trousers and endless chain necklaces.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Rihanna’s case, pants, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Rihanna goes to dinner at Carbone in New York, Nov. 2. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG/Splash News

From under the elongated hem of her own trousers, the “What’s My Name” singer opted for glowing white pumps set atop a pointed toe. Though the full silhouette was hidden under her pants, Rihanna has previously modeled similar styles from Amina Muaddi and The Attico.

Rihanna goes to dinner at Carbone in New York, Nov. 2. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG/Splash News

Rihanna goes to dinner at Carbone in New York, Nov. 2. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG/Splash News

As for Rihanna, the multihyphenate is a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Rihanna’s first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won the singer her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Diamonds” singer her second FNAA in 2020.

Rihanna also debuted her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, in 2018, before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became partners the next year, making her the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they released the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019. In February of this year, though, LVMH announced it was putting the luxury fashion house on hold “pending better conditions.”

