Rihanna Wins Halloween in a Dior Sweater & ‘The Gunna’z’ Boots

Not that anyone is surprised, but Rihanna won Halloween again.

This year, the “What’s My Name” singer decided to emulate her fellow musician, Gunna, with an eerily realistic recreation of one of his most infamous looks. For the costume, Rihanna modeled a Dior sweater layered under a leather vest and endless chain necklaces; the look also included knee-length shorts and designer shades.

The real kicker of the costume was Gunna’s — and therefore Rihanna’s — choice of footwear. The knee-high leather sneakers offered a unique appeal, set atop a white stacked midsole with a coordinating cap toe and contrasted by a pant-like widened shaft. Though the “Umbrella” singer deemed them “the Gunna’z” on Instagram, the pair actually comes from designer Rick Owens.

As for Rihanna, the multihyphenate is a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Rihanna’s first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won the singer her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Diamonds” singer her second FNAA in 2020.

Rihanna also debuted her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, in 2018, before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became partners the next year, making her the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they released the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019. In February of this year, though, LVMH announced it was putting the luxury fashion house on hold “pending better conditions.” Take inspiration from Rihanna and Gunna in these similar shoes.

