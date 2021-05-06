Rihanna Tackles the 2000s in a Peek-a-Boo Top, Tie-Dye Pants & a Dramatic Furry Coat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna brought the 2000s right into 2021 for dinner at her favorite dinner spot in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “What’s My Name” singer stopped by Giorgio Baldi last night in bold fashion, layering a vintage Dior tie-dye coat over a Hyein Seo peek-a-boo crop top; similar coats resell for over $20,000 while her top sells for $210. The statement pieces then came matched to even wilder pants with a custom green and white tie-dye finish from Chrome Hearts.

Tie-dye pants, cutout tops and furry coats are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends like low-rise pants and lace camisoles.

Related Hailey Baldwin Gets Beachy in a Thin-Strap Hawaiian Sundress & These Buzzy New Balances Isla Fisher Goes Glam in a Glittering Little Black Dress, Logo-Coated Tights & Bejeweled Pumps Ahead of Pride Month, Adidas Will Release Its New 'Love Unites' Shoe Collection

Rihanna shows off her new short hair as she heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The finishing touch of the “Believe It” musician’s ensemble came with her choice of glowing white footwear. The almond-toe pumps peeped out from under the hem of her pants with a smooth patent finish and a squared heel.

Appearing to measure 4 inches in height, the silhouette bears resemblance to the Fenty founder’s favorite Amber pumps from the Attico. While the white colorway has since sold out, a hot pink version of the design retails for $616 at Farfetch.

Rihanna shows off her new short hair as she heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Rihanna shows off her new short hair as she heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Rihanna herself, the multihyphenate is a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won Rihanna her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Love On the Brain” singer her second FNAA in 2020.

Rihanna also debuted her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, in 2018, before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became partners the next year, making her the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they released the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019. In February of this year, though, LVMH announced it was putting the luxury fashion house on hold “pending better conditions.” Channel Rihanna in these glowing heels inspired by her look. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Wandler Elisa Pumps, $265 (was $530).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: Gianni Bini Lulaa Pumps, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Tabitha Pumps, $118.