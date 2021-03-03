Rihanna Redefines Spring Florals in a Savage x Fenty Set, Silky Robe & Chunky Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna gave a whole new meaning to spring florals this week as she helped debut her new Savage x Fenty collection.

The “Umbrella” singer posed for the intimates line on Instagram last night, enjoying a picnic with flair. Her outfit teamed the brand’s Free Spirit $45 plunge bra with coordinating $20 bottoms and a matching full-length sheer robe that retails for $90 at SavageX.com.

To complete the spring-ready combination, Rihanna then elevated the look further with sky-high heels; the dusty pink design came set atop a chunky block heel with a lifted platform and a crisscross toe.

Rihanna is no stranger to bold color combinations and spring trends. Last month, for example, the “Believe It” singer hit the shore in a full tie-dye look complete with a bright slip dress and matching bucket hat.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities in spring 2020. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace and Adidas.

As for Rihanna herself, the multi-hyphenated artist has become a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won Rihanna her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Love On the Brain” singer her second FNAA in 2020.

Rihanna also debuted her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, in 2018, before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became partners the next year, making her the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they released the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019. In February of this year, though, LVMH announced it was putting the luxury fashion house on hold “pending better conditions.” Boost your style in these pink platforms inspired by Rihanna. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

