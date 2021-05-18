Rihanna’s Crocheted Bralette, Cutout Skirt & Ankle-Wrap Heels Marry Spring’s Biggest Trends With Flair

Rihanna proved once more why she repeatedly earns the title of a trendsetter.

The “What’s My Name” artist grabbed dinner with friends at celeb-favorited spot Nobu in Los Angeles last night, stepping out in bold fashion. Her ensemble married a mix of spring trends starting with a Telfar velour jacket; Telfar became one of the industry’s biggest names in 2020 as the brand’s designer Teflar Clemmons won the CFDA’s 2020 Accessories Designer of the Year for his cult-favorite “Bushwick Birkin” bags.

Next in Rihanna’s own look came a crocheted bralette — fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Gabrielle Union, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

Rihanna arrives at Nobu in Los Angeles for dinner with friends, May 17. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

As if her look wasn’t chic enough, Rihanna then added in a mix of a few more trends, like her cutout mini skirt — amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season.

The final piece of her look came in the form of stiletto ankle-wrap sandals; favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more for spring, ankle-wrap heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Rihanna arrives at Nobu in Los Angeles for dinner with friends, May 17. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

As for Rihanna herself, the multihyphenate is a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won Rihanna her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Love On the Brain” singer her second FNAA in 2020.