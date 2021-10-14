Regina King Is Bolder Than Ever in Versace Boy Shorts & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Regina King showed off a bolder side to her style as she promoted her new film, “The Harder They Fall,” this week.

The leading actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut one of her edgiest looks to date during a press event, modeling a full Versace ensemble for the occasion. The outfit started off casually in a black turtleneck sweater and a printed coat but took a dramatic turn with the addition of mini boy shorts from the Italian luxury house.

The same linear monogram pattern from King’s jacket and bottoms was repeated once more in a final statement piece: thigh-high boots. Fitting tight to the skin, the ultra-tall silhouette included a platform base and a block heel measuring 6 inches in height for the ultimate boost. Similar booties from Versace retail for close to $1,500 at Saks.

In addition to her wild thigh-high moment, King also debuted another statement look at last night’s red carpet premiere for the Netflix film.

Arriving at the Los Angeles event, the actress tapped David Koma in a peek-a-boo cutout minidress complete with a layering of black sequins. The glittering elements of her look continued with peep-toe sandals set atop a lifted heel.

Regina King at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Regina King, the “Watchmen” actress is a master of award show season styling. This year alone, she has modeled everything from Christopher John Rogers neon dresses and Schiaparelli ball gowns to custom Oscar de la Renta designs, all matched to towering Stuart Weitzman sandals.

