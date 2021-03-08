Regina King Is the Epitome of Glamour in a Glittering Gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021

While the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards were mostly filmed at home, Regina King still made sure to bring the drama to the show.

The “One Night in Miami” director unveiled her evening look on Instagram tonight with a little help from Versace. Up for Best Director at the event, King modeled a glitter-coated, floor-sweeping gown complete with a structure shoulder design and a wrapped finish.

To elevate the standout look even further, the “Watchmen” actress tapped Stuart Weitzman for a lifted footwear moment. The designer’s signature Nudistsong silhouette features a thin strap across the toe and the ankle, securing the foot atop a lifted stiletto heel. King’s choice in particular also included a platform base — you can shop similar designs like the Nudist Disco silhouette with its 5-inch height for $425 at StuartWeitzman.com.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Disco sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards honor the best in television and film, airing tonight at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and are hosted by Taye Diggs. Along with the major men up for awards, Olivia Coleman, Anya Taylor-Joy and more female stars are also nominated for a few of the biggest titles of the evening.

Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie” will also receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award, which honors women who work to push the boundaries of how women are portrayed in media. The late actor Chadwick Boseman also has several nominations for his roles in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Also making an appearance at the awards is Gal Gadot styled by Elizabeth Stewart. The expecting mother is presenting an award tonight and decided on a voluminous look for her Prabal Gurung outfit, tucking a structured white top into pleated black suit pants.

