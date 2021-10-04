×
Reese Witherspoon Gets Into Character in a Corduroy Skirt & Chunky Sandals With Ashton Kutcher

By Claudia Miller
Reese Witherspoon: December 2019
Reese Witherspoon: November 2019
Reese Witherspoon: May 2019
Reese Witherspoon: May 2019
Reese Witherspoon is kicking off filming for her upcoming movie, “Your Place or Mine,” this week in New York.

Getting into character, the actress arrived on set today in Brooklyn ahead of filming the Netflix romantic comedy. For the shoot, Witherspoon modeled a floral blouse and pink knee-length pencil skirt, all layered under a denim jacket with a brown leather tote bag to match.

The film’s star pushed along her Louis Vuitton luggage as she walked the New York streets in a set of chunky block-heeled sandals; the brown leather design featured a strappy silhouette with a platform base to match.

Reese Witherspoon gets into character as she films 'Your Place or Mine' in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 4.
Reese Witherspoon gets into character as she films ‘Your Place or Mine’ in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 4.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Reese Witherspoon's heels.
Reese Witherspoon gets into character as she films ‘Your Place or Mine’ in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 4.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Ashton Kutcher gets into character as he films 'Your Place or Mine' in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 4.
A closer view of Reese Witherspoon’s heels.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Also joining Witherspoon on set was her co-star Ashton Kutcher. The “That ’70s Show” alum was all dressed up for his character’s scenes in a three-piece navy suit and a white button-down shirt. The finishing piece for Kutcher’s outfit was a pair of black leather dress shoes.

reese witherspoon, skirt, blouse, jean jacket, heels, sandals, purse, your place or mine, movie, ashton kutcher, set, new york
Ashton Kutcher gets into character as he films ‘Your Place or Mine’ in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 4.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash News

Though the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Little Fires Everywhere” frontwoman oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

