Reese Witherspoon Dares to Match a Classic Black Dress to These ‘Cheugy’ 2000s Boots

Reese Witherspoon is bringing back a disputed boot from the early 2000s for her newest movie.

Filming “Your Place or Mine” on Wednesday, the actress joined her co-star Jesse Williams on set in New York for the Netflix romantic comedy. Witherspoon herself got into character in a classic black dress that featured a scooped neckline and a belt-cinched waist.

Reese Witherspoon and Jesse Williams are seen at the movie set of ‘Your Place or Mine’ in New York City, Oct. 6. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Reese Witherspoon’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Sweet Home Alabama” star brought back both shearling-lined boots and wedge heels from the early aughts.

The term “cheugy” resurfaced across the Internet this summer due mostly in part to trends and new videos addressing the word across TikTok. Though it draws similarities in definition to basic or cliché, cheugy is a whole new category that addresses things that are considered by the general public to be outdated, overhyped or even just straight-up extra. TikTok users like Glow Up University, who frequented the term on social media, referenced former favorites like oversize Gucci belts, Lily Pulitzer and velour tracksuits.

Witherspoon’s choice of footwear, in particular, used to be a favorite of Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Kate Moss and more style stars from decades past.

Reese Witherspoon is seen at the movie set of ‘Your Place or Mine’ in New York City, Oct. 6. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Reese Witherspoon’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Though the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Little Fires Everywhere” frontwoman oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

Give your go at throwback footwear in these

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Mou Wedge Boots, $319.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Brendan Boots, $100 (was $239).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: DV Dolce Vita Sherman Boots, $79.

For more of Reese Witherspoon’s street style over the years, click through the gallery now.