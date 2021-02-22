Rebel Wilson’s Oversize Sweatshirt, Ribbed Joggers & Pearl-Heeled Booties Make for Easy Gas-Pumping Attire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson brought her continuously chic off-duty style for a pit stop this weekend, spotted pumping gas into her car with flair.

The “Pitch Perfect” star filled up her tank in Los Angeles on Sunday, stepping out in a take on the growing monochrome trend; her bright blue look teamed a unique oversize hoodie with a matching T-shirt and coordinating ribbed joggers. Her outfit also included her signature reflective shades with an unexpected choice of footwear to tout.

Rebel Wilson stops to grab gas in style in Los Angeles, Feb. 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Rebel Wilson’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Instead of wearing sneakers or casual sandals, the Australian actress zipped up a pair of glowing white booties. The square-toe design highlighted smooth leather uppers contrasted by a sturdy black outsole and a unique heel. Set atop a layer of chunky white pearls, the sleek style bears resemblance to designs from one of Wilson’s favorite brands: Nicholas Kirkwood. The Casati ankle boots from the label retail for $995 and can be found at Farfetch.com.

When she isn’t in pearl-trimmed boots from the British designer, Wilson also can be found in the brand’s Beya loafers. Giving a pointed-toe take on a classic silhouette, the shoe comes topped with pebbled leather uppers and exposed stitching, all topped with a dipped vamp. The style also includes a subtle architecturally shaped block heel. You can shop the design for $495 now at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Rebel Wilson out and about on Jan. 4, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Rebel Wilson out and about in Los Angeles, Sept. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at star-studded events, the actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her millions of followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, “The Hustle” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

Make your outfit glow in these all-white boots inspired by Rebel Wilson’s style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Aeyde Rear-Zip Boots, $289 (was $445).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Buy Now: Everlane Modern Utility Chelsea Boots, $178.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Nina Boots, $150.

