Rebel Wilson Takes the Thong Sandal Trend Abroad in a Tweed Skirt & Bomber Jacket

Rebel Wilson brought her bold style abroad this weekend during a chic trip to Italy.

Joining friends off the Italian coast on Saturday, the “Pitch Perfect” actress tapped into travel style trends in a classic black bomber jacket, easygoing tee and checkered tweed skirt from Gucci. Wilson accessorized further with a crossbody bag courtesy of Balmain — similar designs retail for over $2,000 at Net-a-Porter.

To give the outfit a trending finish, the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress tapped Gucci once more in a pair of platform flip flops.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Wilson’s own choice of sandals features Gucci’s interlocking logo across the toe and clocks in at almost 2 inches in height. Fans can shop the Chevron sandals for $320 at Farfetch.

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at the beach or at star-studded events, the actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her millions of followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “How to Be Single” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark and Nicholas Kirkwood to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

