Rebel Wilson Channels ‘Grease’ in an Off-the-Shoulder Top, Sequined Leggings & Studded Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rebel Wilson looked like a modern-day Sandy from “Grease” with her latest look.

The “How to Be Single” actress showed off her monochrome style on Instagram on Wednesday, debuting a behind-the-scenes look at her all-black attire. The outfit kicked off with an off-the-shoulder top from Saint Laurent featuring a feathered trim and matched to sequined leggings.

The outfit included one final color-coordinating touch with the Australian star’s choice of footwear. Set atop a stiletto heel, the pointed-toe mules came complete with patent leather uppers and a unique see-through strap adorned with sharp studs.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Earlier this week, Wilson herself took to Instagram once more to show off her cliffside travels in Mexico, posing abroad in athletic attire. For the hike, she modeled a cutout-back emerald sports bra from Koral with coordinating green and black leggings; she also protected her face with oversize sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

Related Gal Gadot Makes a Case for Sweatsuits in Chunky Sole Fury Sneakers Brigitte Macron Cheers on French President Emmanuel Macron at His Charity Soccer Match in the Chunkiest Sneakers Bella Thorne Transforms Into 'The Little Mermaid' in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

On her feet, the actress prepped for movement in black athletic sneakers with a padded white midsole.

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at the beach or at star-studded events, the actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her millions of followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Pitch Perfect” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark and Nicholas Kirkwood to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

Feeling inspired? Echo Rebel Wilson’s choice of footwear in these similar mules.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Schutz Elisah Mules, $158.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Ashna Mules, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Hadya Pumps, $70.

Find more of Rebel Wilson’s street style evolution at the gallery now.