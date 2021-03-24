Rebel Wilson’s Ribbed Sweater, Leather Leggings & Gold-Trim Loafers Master Spring Trends

Rebel Wilson pulled together a whole mix of spring trends this week for a bold London moment.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress stepped out of her hotel this afternoon in a chic ensemble, matching a ribbed green balloon-sleeve sweater to slick leather leggings.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Rebel’s case, leggings, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Rebel Wilson steps out and about in London, March 24. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Rebel Wilson’s loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

The finishing touch of Wilson’s stylish outfit came in the form of black loafers with gold embellishment across the toe.

From Prada, Chanel, Dr. Martens and more, loafers are experiencing a comeback on the celeb style scene this season. The silhouette offers an elevated balancing point between a ballet flat, a combat boot or a slip-on sneaker with their versatility and more polished appeal. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and even first lady Jill Biden have frequented their own choice of loafers in the past few weeks alone.

Rebel Wilson steps out and about in London, March 24. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at star-studded events, the actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her millions of followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark and Nicholas Kirkwood to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

Click through the gallery to find more of Rebel Wilson’s top style moments over the years.