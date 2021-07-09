Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Ankle Tattoo in a Linen Pants Set & Strappy Summer Mules

Priyanka Chopra Jonas found a way to stay cool this summer even in full layers.

The “Quantico” actress soaked up the sun in London on Thursday in glam fashion, going monochrome in a linen jacket and coordinating pants set. The ensemble also included a white scoop-neck tank top and gold jewelry to tout.

When it came down to footwear, Chopra Jonas opted for another color-schemed piece with her white double-strap mules. The block-heeled design featured glowing uppers and a squared toe, revealing her paw print ankle tattoo and tapping into another trend for summer.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Color-coordinated attire, too, has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for Chopra Jonas, the Indian native loves a good monochrome moment and sported a similar look for New York Pride last month.

In addition to showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra Jonas has taken the time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. The actress, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “White Tiger” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

