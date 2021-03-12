Priyanka Chopra Goes Red Hot in a Flowing Gown & Tights-Turned-Boots for ‘Spaceman’

Nick Jonas debuted the new album title track “Spaceman” last night with a little help from his wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

The actress unveiled her look on Instagram today, tapping Balenciaga in an unmissable head-to-toe red ensemble. The outfit features an asymmetrical gown with a flowing train and gloved finish, layered over coordinating full-length slick tights from the French label that camouflage right into sock-style booties.

The pointe-toe silhouette came set atop an elongated front, block heel counter and a lifted stiletto heel; you can shop the booties on sale from $393 to $690 at Yoox.

Balenciaga Knife sock-style booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

While this look was for a special event, Chopra-Jonas is no stranger to standout style. In February, for example, the“White Tiger” star channeled the name of her new Netflix film in an animal-striped dress courtesy of St. John; in bold fashion, Chopra Jonas matched the now sold-out open-back design to her pet’s black and white tiger jacket.

Related Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up At Home in a Glittering Minidress & Sharp Stilettos Eva Longoria Gets Edgy in a Dipping Bustier, Leather Pants & Unique Peep-toe Booties Betsey Johnson & David's Bridal Created the Perfect Wedding Shoes for Every Bride -- All for Under $90

To top off her own look, too, the Indian actress opted for sleek black leather sandals complete with a trio of securing straps and a steep stiletto heel.

In addition to showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra Jonas has taken the time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. The actress, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “Quantico” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Priyanka Chopra’s chicest looks over the years.