Priyanka Chopra Brings Back 2000s Jelly Sandals in a Peek-a-Boo, Polka Dot Dress

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is making a case for a retro-chic sandal silhouette this week in a new way.

The “Quantico” actress modeled a polka dot midi dress with a collared fit and peek-a-boo cutouts as she shared a new step in her partnership with Crocs.

The brand ambassador wrote in her caption: “@crocs is doing their part to make the world a more comfortable place. And I’m thrilled to have a partnership with a brand who is committed to comfort without carbon as they make their way to net zero emissions by 2030. Swipe left to learn more.”

In the post, the actress modeled a new set of shoes from Crocs as well, bringing back jelly sandals from the 2000s. Made from see-through, jelly-like uppers, the silhouette is making its way back onto the footwear scene from the late 1990s and early 2000s; stars like Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez as well debuted their twists on the trend in the past few weeks alone.

Chopra-Jonas’ own pick is the Crocs Tulum transparent toe-post sandal featuring flexible straps and a textured footbed for grip; fans of the silhouette can shop the style for just $40 at Crocs.com.

Crocs Tulum transparent toe post sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

In addition to showing off her at-home style, Chopra Jonas has taken the time in the past year to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. The actress, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April 2020 that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The actress isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

Channel Priyanka Chopra Jonas in these Crocs sandals.

