Pippa Middleton Bundles Up in an Army Green Coat, Mom Jeans & Designer Sneakers for a Stroll in London

Pippa Middleton showed off her chic off-duty style this week as she headed out for a stroll across London.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton headed out in West London on Tuesday for a breath of fresh air, bundling up in a cozy army green Fay jacket complete with a furry hood and cargo-style pockets. She layered the warm outwear over a dark sweater and light-wash mom jeans.

Pippa Middleton steps out and about in London, Feb. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the author and columnist tapped Jimmy Choo for her sneakers of choice. The brand’s Miami low-top silhouette highlights smooth white leather uppers with paneled construction and lace-up fastening. Set atop a textured and star-adorned rubber outsole, the designer kicks retail for $495 at Farfetch.com.

Pippa Middleton steps out and about in London, Feb. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Pippa Middleton’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Jimmy Choo Miami leather sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

While her older sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, is known for her poised style, Pippa Middleton herself is no stranger to on-trend attire. For her off-duty occasions, the 37-year-old taps everyone from Zara and Hush Puppies to Hoka One One and Adidas with affordable price tags as well as Castañer for stylish wedges and espadrilles, a favorite label of Kate Middleton as well. Pippa’s own formalwear has previously highlighted the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Ganni, Stella McCartney and Kate Spade amongst other top brands.

