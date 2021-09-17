Penelope Cruz Turns Heads in a Tiered White Gown & Silver Platforms at San Sebastian Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz had all eyes on her today at the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Attending the photocall for her upcoming film “Official Competition” this afternoon, the actress took the red carpet by storm in a glowing white dress. The floor-sweeping design included a scoop-neck silhouette, spaghetti straps and a tiered skirt, all tied together with a glittering cinched belt.

Penelope Cruz attends the photocall for “Official Competition” at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, Sept. 17. CREDIT: GTres/Splash News

Hidden underneath the floor-sweeping hem of her gown of the day came a set of towering platform sandals. The metallic silver pair featured a lifted toe and equally tall heel, all secured with double straps across the toe and foot. The colorway also perfectly matched her choice of accessories.

Penelope Cruz (R) attends the photocall for “Official Competition” at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, Sept. 17. CREDIT: GTres/Splash News

A closer view of Penelope Cruz’s heels. CREDIT: GTres/Splash News

Earlier this morning, Cruz arrived in Spain in layers from one of her go-to brands: Chanel. The ensemble included a textured cardigan and black tank top as well as a set of straight-leg jeans. The final touch of the outfit is a set of lifted heels branded with the famous Chanel double logo for a cool touch.

Penelope Cruz at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, Sept. 17. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Cruz’s everyday style, Chanel is a common name as the actress has starred in campaigns for the French luxury house. In addition to Chanel, the “Zoolander 2” actress taps Ralph & Russo, Versace, and more designer labels and has also appeared in campaigns for Loewe, John Hardy Jewelry and Caprisa.

Go glam like Penelope Cruz in these metallic heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Unisa Candi Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Galvin Sandals, $79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Kisha Sandals, $90.

Click through the gallery for more red carpet looks from film festivals of the past.