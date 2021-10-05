Penelope Cruz’s Tweed Suit, Fishnet Tights & Sky-High Heels Create a Glam Edge

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Penelope Cruz tapped her go-to brand at yesterday’s photocall for her new film, “Parallel Mothers.”

Arriving at the event in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, the actress modeled a look from Chanel’s resort ’22 collection in all-black attire. The ensemble featured a tweed black jacket complete with fringed cuffs and a matching knee-length skirt. For accessorizes, Cruz added on a quilted Chanel crossbody purse and dangling silver earrings.

Penelope Cruz poses during the presentation of ‘Parallel Mothers’, on October 4, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: AP

The outfit continued with a set of wide-knit fishnet tights and a pair of towering pumps. A signature for the “Vanilla Sky” star, the suede heels came balanced atop a lifted platform toe and a metallic outsole as well as a sky-high heel, measuring over 5 inches in height.

Penelope Cruz poses during the presentation of 'Parallel Mothers', on October 4, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to Cruz’s everyday style, Chanel is a common name as the actress has starred in campaigns for the French luxury house and oftentimes picks the label for red carpet outings. In addition to Chanel, the “Zoolander 2” actress taps Ralph & Russo, Versace, and more designer labels and has also appeared in campaigns for Loewe, John Hardy Jewelry and Caprisa.

