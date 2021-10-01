Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today.

The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt.

Paris Jackson seen at the exhibition celebrating 100 years of ‘Vogue Paris’ ​at Palais Galliera in Paris, Oct. 1. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

Paris Jackson is seen at the exhibition celebrating 100 years of ‘Vogue Paris’ ​at Palais Galliera in Paris, Oct. 1. CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA

Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at Ssense.com.

Paris Jackson seen leaving the exhibition celebrating 100 years of ‘Vogue Paris’ at Palais Galliera in Paris, Oct. 1. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Paris Jackson’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

As for Jackson herself, the “Star” actress’ style can be qualified as boho-chic, including fringed elements, looser silhouettes and more care-free appeal. Her collection of duds includes pieces from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Dior, Longchamp, Alice & Olivia, of course, and more.

As for modeling, you can find the 23-year-old in campaigns for Penshoppe alongside Kendall Jenner as well as Calvin Klein and Re/Done. What’s more, Jackson has sat front row at a selection of major fashion shows — think brands like Stella McCartney, Moschino and Christian Dior — as well as strutted the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Boost your style in these elevated platforms inspired by Paris Jackson.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Acreli Platforms, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Fabiana Sandals, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Joy Sandals, $230.

Check out the gallery for even more of Paris Jackson’s style evolution over the years.