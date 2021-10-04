×
Paris Jackson Makes a Case for Cargo Pants With a New Twist on Platform Brogues at Stella McCartney

By Claudia Miller
Paris Jackson was one of many recognizable names at today’s Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week.

The model arrived on the scene for the brand’s spring ’22 presentation this morning in her signature edgy style, all in head-to-toe Stella McCartney. For the occasion, Jackson modeled a one-shoulder white top complete with studded trim, rock-chic graphics and a drawstring side detail. The look also included slick brown cargo pants, tapping into a continued revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s trends for next season.

When it came down to footwear, the singer debuted a new twist on McCartney’s signature Elyse platform brogues. The lace-up shoes included the silhouette’s classic leather uppers and stitched wooden outsole with a soon-to-launch addition of a see-through plastic casing. The new element alludes to a continuation of lugged footwear as well fall’s beloved loafer and oxford trend as of late.

Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney spring ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 4.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

A closer view of Paris Jackson’s shoes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

As for Jackson herself, the “Star” actress’ style can be qualified as boho-chic, including fringed elements, looser silhouettes and more carefree appeal. Her collection of duds includes pieces from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Dior, Longchamp, Alice & Olivia, of course, and more.

As for modeling, you can find the 23-year-old in campaigns for Penshoppe alongside Kendall Jenner as well as Calvin Klein and Re/Done. What’s more, Jackson has sat front row at a selection of major fashion shows — think brands like Vivienne Westwood, Moschino and Christian Dior — as well as strutted the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

While Paris Jackson’s shoes have yet to hit the shelves, you can shop similar styles below.

