Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.”

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train.

To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Hilton herself is a huge fan of the styling trend, opting for a sky blue twist on color-schemed attire earlier this week for her series’ premiere. For the glamourous event, the “Simple Life” alumna chose a backless gown from PatBO with coordinating blue pumps peeking out underneath.

Related Rebel Wilson Takes the Thong Sandal Trend Abroad in a Tweed Skirt & Bomber Jacket Jordyn Woods Goes Glam in a Peek-a-Boo Little Black Dress & Snaking Sequin Sandals Vanessa Hudgens Is So Summery in a Lace-Trim Sundress & Classic Thong Sandals

In the series, the media personality shows off her own cooking skills alongside guest stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser and Saweetie. Mom Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton will also make an appearance throughout the season. “No one has a cuter kitchen,” Nicky told FN during the family’s exclusive cover shoot this month. “She’s got Swarovski spatulas, rainbow-colored plates.”

Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton pose in Kathy’s closet at her home in an exclusive photoshoot for Footwear News. All in custom Juicy Couture velour tracksuits with bags and shoes from Kathy’s closet. CREDIT: CAMRAFACE

As for Paris Hilton herself, the television personality’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances.

Give your best Paris Hilton impression in these hot pink heels inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Giuliano Galiano Pumps, $300.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Badgley Mischka Cher Pumps, $225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Pumps, $60.

Click through the gallery for more of Paris Hilton’s bold style over the years.