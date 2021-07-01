Paris Hilton Takes the Plunge in a Luminescent Pink Gown & Studded Heels for Tubi X TikTok Reunion Event

Paris Hilton wearing a bold pink gown for a red carpet event means the world is back on its right axis again.

The media personality attended the Tubi x TikTok reunion event last night at Sneakertopia in Los Angeles in her signature statement attire. Posing with flair, Hilton decided on a plunging pink gown for the evening complete with a long-sleeve silhouette, ruffled high-low hem and cinched waist.

Paris Hilton attends the Tubi x TikTok first-ever live form reunion show at Sneakertopia in Los Angeles on June 30. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

A closer view of Paris Hilton’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

When it came down to footwear, the “Simple Life” star decided on two of her favorites: fishnet tights and Valentino Rockstud heels. The Rockstud design is a signature element for the Italian luxury house made from spiked pyramid studs found on everything from sandals and slides to boots and pumps.

The pointed-toe white pumps feature sleek satin uppers contrasted by a stud-coated cage silhouette. Similar designs measure 4 inches in height and retail for $1,050 at MyTheresa.

As for Paris Hilton, the television personality’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances.

