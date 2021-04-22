×
Paris Hilton Brings Back Glamour in a Plunging Pink Gown & Satin Heels With a Bold Message

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

paris-hilton-gown-heels
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton broke out her favorite color to the extreme for dinner last night.

The “Simple Life” star arrived at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday in full glam, going bold in a plunging Barbie pink gown. The billowing design came matched to a fluffy clutch bag and a glittering embellished choker.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

paris hilton, pink dress, gown, heels, pink as fck, purse, la, date, fiance, fishnet tights
Paris Hilton brings the glamour to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, April 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
As if her outfit wasn’t bold enough, the monochrome appeal continued into her statement heels. Layered over nude fishnet tights, the satin pumps came coated in a bubblegum colorway with the words “Pink as F**K” branded across the pointed toe for a wow-worthy finish.

As for Paris Hilton, the media personality’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances.

Brighten up your style in these statement pink pumps inspired by Paris Hilton.

pink heels, pumps, ted baker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Ted Baker Izbellp Heels, $146 (was $195).

pink heels, pumps, sjp
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: SJP Collection Fawn Heels, $350.

pink heels, pumps, nine west
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Nine West Emmala Pumps, $71 (was $89).

Click through the gallery to find more of Paris Hilton’s statement style evolution throughout the years.

