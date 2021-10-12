Paris Hilton Takes Sin City in a Corset Dress & Glittering Heels for Her Bachelorette Weekend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Hilton hosted her bachelorette party this weekend and brought all the action to the one and only Las Vegas.

The media personality shared a look into her celebratory weekend on Instagram, taking up post at the Resorts World Las Vegas in bold fashion. For one event, Hilton modeled a bridal-inspired corseted gown from Diana Couture by Diana M. Putri; the spaghetti strap design included a ribbed waist and silky fabric, all adorned with a glittering cage across the torso.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

As for Paris Hilton, the reality television star then complemented her own look with sleek heels from Manolo Blahnik.

As for Paris Hilton herself, the television personality’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur and recent FN cover star also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances. She also has sat front row and walked in a whole slew of designer fashion shows like The Blondes, Christian Cowan, Monse and more top labels.

