Paris Hilton Perfects Yacht Style in a Bikini, Rainbow Skirt & Eco-Friendly Ballet Flats

Paris Hilton had all of us green with envy this weekend as she set sail in style.

The Netflix star headed aboard a yacht off the coast of Corsica, France, on Saturday in a twist on her colorful style, matching a white ruffled bikini top from Melissa Odabash to a glittering rainbow skirt. The striped, billowing design comes courtesy of Alice + Olivia with similar designs from the brand retailing for close to $500 at Farfetch.

To round out the look, the media personality went for a sustainable style from Rothy’s.

Rothy’s is known for its environmentally friendly footwear styles and accessories. The brand has transformed over 45 million plastic water bottles into its signature material since its launch in 2016. Faced with the rippling effects of the pandemic, Rothy’s worked to source over 100,000 non-medical masks to donate to essential workers and also dedicated a third of its factory space to create additional face masks. It also donated $20,000 to Direct Relief to help fund related relief efforts.

Hilton’s style, in particular, is the brand’s signature Flat silhouette, a ballet-inspired style with thee Rothy’s recognizable blue halo. You can shop the maritime navy colorway for $125 at Rothys.com.

As for Paris Hilton herself, the television personality’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur and recent FN cover star also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances.

Take inspiration from Paris Hilton in these eco-friendly flats.

