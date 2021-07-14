Olivia Rodrigo Arrives at the White House in a Chanel Jacket & Skirt With Towering 6-Inch Heels

Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the White House this afternoon to meet with President Joe Biden. The singer will help the president in an effort to encourage younger generations to get their vaccines.

For the occasion, the “Good 4 U” singer opted for a professional look that highlighted a pink and black Chanel checkered jacket with a peplum finish and a coordinating pencil skirt.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote vaccinations, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Olivia Rodrigo’s Giuseppe Zanotti heels. CREDIT: AP

Giving the outfit a pop of bold Gen-Z style, Rodrigo then broke out the tallest set of heels for the meeting. The platform square-toe design featured smooth satin uppers with a securing strap across the ankle, layered with a quirky choice of black crew socks.

Favored by Ariana Grande, Giuseppe Zanotti offers a similar lifted heel titled the Bebe silhouette that measures 6 inches in height and retails for $1,050 at Farfetch.

Rodrigo and President Biden first teased their joint project on Instagram over the weekend, as the commander in chief shared a throwback image of himself captioned: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

The 18-year-old singer then commented: “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”