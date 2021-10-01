Olivia Culpo Is the Picture of Parisian Fashion in a Suited Dress, Fishnet Tights & Knee-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo is giving her take on French style amidst Paris Fashion Week.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model showed off her sartorial picks in a Fendi look; the ensemble included a blazer-style little black dress cinched with a branded logo belt. To complement her attire, Culpo layered in wide-form fishnet tights courtesy of Wolford — similar pairs retail for $115 at Ssense.

When it came down to footwear, the former Miss Universe tapped Fendi once more in a trending set of boots.

From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find knee-high boots on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Culpo’s own pair features black leather uppers atop an almond toe and 3.75-inch heel, complete with an embossed logo across the shaft. Titled the Show silhouette, the boots retail for $1,490 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Fendi Show knee-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to wearing trending ensembles, Culpo dipped her toes into the design world by announcing last year that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, partnered with Express. Proceeds from the masks went toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need.

