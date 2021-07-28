Olivia Culpo’s Neon Sweater, Biker Shorts & Furry Slides Are All We’ll Be Wearing This Fall

It’s still the heat of summer but Olivia Culpo may have just discovered the next big outfit for fall.

The model herself has had a season filled with travel, teasing her latest adventure on Instagram this afternoon. For her busy day, Culpo stayed comfortable in a kelly green knit sweater matched to a color-coordinated Bottega Veneta purse and contrasting black biker shorts.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

To round out her easygoing look, Culpo tapped Prada in a pair of plush slide slippers.

Slides are yet another sandal silhouette considered to be less high-fashion in the industry yet more and more stars are including them into their looks this season. Along with a revitalization of traditionally “ugly” sandals like pairs from Birkenstock and Teva, comfort footwear is quickly becoming all the rage amongst increased appeal of relaxed trends and comfortable style.

The model’s own pair today retails for $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Prada shearling fur slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to wearing trending ensembles, Culpo dipped her toes into the design world by announcing last year that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, available at Express.com for $20.

