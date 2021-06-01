Normani Looks Fresh Out of the ‘90s in a Leather Tube Top & Square-Toe Snakeskin Pumps

Normani channeled the 1990s as she rang in her 25th birthday this Memorial Day weekend.

The “Motivation” singer ventured out for dinner in style at celeb-favorited restaurant Craig’s in Los Angeles on Monday night. For her birthday celebrations, Normani decided on monochrome attire with a slick twist, kicking off with a strapless tube top; the throwback top silhouette is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

For bottoms, the singer continued the leather look in coordinating brown pants. A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this spring — and now this summer, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Normani’s case, a full set, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Normani celebrates her birthday at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, May 31. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Normani’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

On her feet, the former Fifth Harmony member continued the 1990s-style appeal of her look in snakeskin square-toe pumps.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Normani’s ensemble bears resemblance to a similar double leather ensemble worn by model Kendall Jenner in April. The set comes from CultNaked, with similar tops retailing for $130 and coordinating bottoms available for $210 on the brand’s website.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker grab dinner at Carbone in New York, April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Beyond her own daring attire, you can find Normani in campaigns for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collections as well as for Urban Decay makeup as a Global Citizen ambassador for the brand. Her go-to picks for footwear and attire include top brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Versace and Gianvito Rossi.

