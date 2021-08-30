Normani Masters the Catsuit Trend in a Sheer Cheetah Leotard & Velvet Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Normani made sure to pack her wild style for her time abroad with Dolce & Gabbana.

Attending another event for the brand this evening in Venice, Italy, the “Wild Side” singer stunned upon arrival in a sheer catsuit; the animal printed design came adorned with a black velvet skirt and a coordinating headscarf to tout.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

Normani attends an event for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, Italy, Aug. 30. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA/Splash News

A closer view of Normani’s boots. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, Normani herself rounded out the look with a set of velvet-trimmed pumps layered over coordinating black socks; the lifted pair included an over 4-inch stiletto heel and double securing straps across the foot.

Normani attends an event for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, Italy, Aug. 30. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA/Splash News

A closer view of Normani’s boots. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA/Splash News

Beyond her own daring attire, you can find Normani in campaigns for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collections as well as for Urban Decay makeup as a Global Citizen ambassador for the brand. The Fifth Harmony alumna‘s go-to picks for footwear and attire include top brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Versace and Gianvito Rossi.

Channel Normani with ease in these sleek pumps inspired by her Italian getaway style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Black Suede Studios Adriana Pump, $225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Steve Madden Daisy Pump, $89.

Click through the gallery to find more of Normani’s wild style evolution throughout her time on the red carpet.