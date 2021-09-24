Normani’s Lace Catsuit & Invisible Heels Light Up the Savage x Fenty Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Normani lived up to the challenge during her performance for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3.

The “Motivation” musician wowed in a lace-coated yellow catsuit for the intimates line’s special on Amazon Prime Video today.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

Normani performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

On the footwear front, Normani herself opted for another trending element courtesy of Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to recent collaborations with Rihanna’s own Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from all of the Kardashian sisters to Paris Hilton and even Rihanna herself.

Normani’s pair in particular features a fully PVC design with a square toe, glittering crystal decorations and a signature flared heel. Fans can shop the style for over $1,600 via Harrods.

Normani performs during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

A closer view of Normani’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Beyond her own daring attire, you can find Normani in more campaigns for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collections as well as for Urban Decay makeup as a Global Citizen ambassador for the brand. The Fifth Harmony alumna‘s go-to picks for footwear and attire include top brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Versace and Gianvito Rossi.

