Nicki Minaj Is Ready to Fly in a Leather Aviator Jacket, Ribbed Shorts & Heels That Double As Jewelry

Nicki Minaj is slowly becoming her own personal stylist and makeup artist which makes us ask: is there truly anything she can’t do?

The “Roman’s Revenge” rapper debuted her styling skills on Instagram last night in a Louis Vuitton-heavy look. The outfit included an aviator-style leather jacket coated in LV logos and layered over ribbed black shorts. To make the outfit really pop, Minaj added in a few of her favorite accessories including oversize sunglasses, chunky anklets and glittering sandals.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Saweetie, Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj turned herself into a Burberry Barbie with flair.

The newly blonde rapper molded pieces from the British luxury house on Tuesday night as shared on Instagram with her 153 million followers. The outfit included a sports bra-style bralette and tie-waist board shorts both coated in a signature brown Burberry plaid print.

In addition to her trendy anklets, the “Super Bass” musician also broke out another major shoe style for the summer: thong heels. Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and has already stuck around in 2021.

Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Minaj’s pair in particular taps Alexander Wang for its Julie lug-sole silhouette, a 4.25-inch pair that retails typically for $595 but is on sale for $411 at Ssense and Saks.

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals; most recently her go-to picks even include Chanel-charmed Crocs clogs. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Bang Bang” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

