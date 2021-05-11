Nicki Minaj Makes a Major Statement in Nothing But Chanel-Charmed Hot Pink Crocs

Nicki Minaj has fans on the edges of their seats this week as she made a surprise return to Instagram.

Yesterday, the “Super Bass” musician shared her first social media post since January 9 and it did not disappoint. Teasing an upcoming project that will release on Friday, Minaj posed in nothing but layers of chunky chain jewelry, a few well-placed pillows and an unmissable set of shoes.

The hot pink Crocs were an unexpected choice for the rapper whose usual footwear taste includes Louboutins and Jimmy Choos — but if Nicki Minaj has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. To give the $50 clogs an on-brand twist, the Tridandian musician included glittering Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.

After her post last night, the world went wild for the rapper’s choice of shoes. Search terms like “Chanel croc charms” and “Nicki Crocs” were breaking out across Google Trends and The Sole Supplier even reported that search surged over 4,900% for pink crocs within the past 24 hours.

In 2020, Crocs experienced a major resurgence across the industry and celeb style. With collabs from Justin Bieber, Post Malone and more as well as a return to comfort footwear, the brand received the FNAA for Brand of the Year in December 2020.

Hot pink Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Moment 4 Life” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

