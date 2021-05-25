Nicki Minaj Proves the Versatility of Her Hot Pink Crocs in a Ribbed Sports Bra & Fitted Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj gave a whole new meaning to monochrome styling this week with a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming music video.

The “Seeing Green” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday in all-pink attire, staying surprisingly comfortable in a coordinating ribbed sports bra and leggings set. To give the look a color-coordinating finish, Minaj then broke out her new favorite pair of shoes: Crocs clogs.

The hot pink Crocs were an unexpected choice for the rapper whose usual footwear taste includes Louboutins and Jimmy Choos — but if Nicki Minaj has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. To give the $50 clogs an on-brand twist, the Tridandian musician included glittering Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.

The “Super Bass” musician first modeled the neon shoes with a triumphant return to Instagram earlier this month. After her post on May 10, the world went wild for the rapper’s choice of shoes. Search terms like “Chanel croc charms” and “Nicki Crocs” were breaking out across Google Trends and The Sole Supplier even reported that search surged over 4,900% for pink crocs within 24 hours — the Crocs e-commerce website even reportedly crashed because of it, too.

Hot pink Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Bang Bang” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

Want to go bold like Nicki Minaj? Do so in affordable fashion in these Crocs inspired by her look.

Hot pink Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Buy Now: Crocs Clogs, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Buy Now: Crocs Clogs, $50.

Flip through the gallery to discover even more of Nicki Minaj’s wildest looks over the years.