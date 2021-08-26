Nicki Minaj Perfects the Athleisure Trend in Hot Pink ‘Ugly’ Sandals, Sports Bra & Logo Leggings

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj has discovered the perfect photo shoot location from the comfort of her backyard.

Posing atop her favorite poolside seat today, the “Tusa” musician modeled head-to-toe hot pink pieces, all courtesy of Off-White. The outfit tapped into athleisure trends and logomania with a matching label-coated $280 sports bra and full-length $550 leggings from Virgil Abloh’s brand.

To round out the color-coordinated look, Minaj tapped Off-White one final time for a set of athletic sneakers. Titled the brand’s Trekking silhouette, the double-strap style offers maximum comfort with a flat cushioned base and chunky appeal; the design even connects back to growing “ugly” sandal trends as bolstered by brands like Teva and Birkenstock. Similar sandals to Minaj’s own pick retail on sale from $575 to $402 at MyTheresa.com.

This mega rock outside of the “Super Bass” rapper’s pool has become her new go-to spot for Instagram-worthy photos. Earlier this week, the “Roman’s Revenge” rapper debuted her styling skills in a Louis Vuitton-heavy look. The outfit included an aviator-style leather jacket coated in LV logos and layered over ribbed black shorts. To make the outfit really pop, Minaj added in a few of her favorite accessories including oversize sunglasses, chunky anklets and glittering sandals.

And, earlier this month, too, the musician took to the photo spot in a sports bra-style bralette and tie-waist board shorts both coated in a signature brown Burberry plaid print. On her feet, Minaj wore Alexander Wang in its Julie thong-toe and lug-sole silhouette, a 4.25-inch pair that retails typically for $595 but is on sale for $411 at Ssense and Saks.

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit today fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals; most recently her go-to picks even include Chanel-charmed Crocs clogs. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Bang Bang” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

