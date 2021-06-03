Nicki Minaj Tackles Summer Boldest Trend in a Lacy Bustier, Mesh Pants & Disco Ball Heels

Nicki Minaj tackled a mix of this season’s biggest trends for a chic at-home date with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Taking to Instagram last night, the “Tusa” musician went glam in a lacy black bustier and semi-sheer mesh pants. The corset taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

In addition to her glittering hair be, layers of necklaces and reflective sunglasses, the finishing of Minaj’s look tapped Aquazzura in a unique design. Set with see-through uppers, the edgy mules featured a square toe silhouette and crystal embellishments. The real kicker, though, of the shoes was its 3.5-inch heel set atop a mini disco ball.

Titled the Secrets silhouette, the Aquazzura mules retail for $1,250 at MyTheresa.

Aquazzura Secrets mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Seeing Green” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

