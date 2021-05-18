Nicki Minaj Is Not Messing Around in a Checkered Corset, Cropped Catsuit & Over 5-Inch Platforms

Nicki Minaj has not held back lately when it comes to her wild style.

After a break from social media, the “Tusa” musician returned to Instagram this month with flair in post after post of bold ensembles. Last night’s look, for example, married a mix of this season’s biggest trends to create a statement.

The outfit layered a checkered black and yellow corset over a cropped-leg beige catsuit; while they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

The layered look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs as well, spotted on everyone from Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé to Hailey Baldwin and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

To bring the look to a once-more trending finish, Minaj herself then tapped Christian Louboutin in the most eclectic pair of heels. Titled the Sandale du Desert, these unique heels feature a mix of prints — think houndstooth, stripes, florals and more — set atop a 5.25-inch heel, a platform base and ankle-wrap finish.

Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit. The “Super Bass” rapper’s own twist on the craze retails for $1,075 at Nordstrom.

Christian Louboutin Sandale Du Desert. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Seeing Green” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

