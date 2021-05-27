Nicki Minaj Brings the Catsuit Trend to Daring Heights in a Cutout Tie-Dye Number & Teetering Stilettos

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to find the catsuit to end all catsuits.

Tapping into the trending style for summer, the “Tusa” musician, alongside her husband Kenneth Petty, showed everyone up on Instagram today in a tie-dye leotard; the one-piece design featured hits of warm oranges and pinks, contrasted with a daring peek-a-boo cutout across the torso.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

As if the look wasn’t wild enough, Minaj then elevated it further — literally, with 5-inch stiletto heels. Balanced atop a thin stand, the neon blue sandals come courtesy of one of the rapper’s favorite brands, Christian Louboutin. The Loubi Queen patent leather design includes a sleek strap across the ankle and the toes with signature red soles for a recognizable finish. Fans can shop the style for $845 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Earlier this month, the “Super Bass” rapper tapped Louboutin once more for another statement shoe moment in the most eclectic pair of heels. Titled the Sandale du Desert, these unique heels feature a mix of prints — think houndstooth, stripes, florals and more — set atop a 5.25-inch heel, a platform base and ankle-wrap finish.

Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit. The Trinidadian musician’s own twist on the craze retails for $1,075 at Nordstrom.

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Seeing Green” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

