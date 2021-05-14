Nicki Minaj’s Plunging Jumpsuit, Logo-Coated Bralette & Neon Heels Master Monochrome Styling

Nicki Minaj debuted her new album in bold fashion after surprising fans with 23 new songs. The rapper dropped her “Beam Me Up Scotty” album at midnight including hit tracks with Drake, Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne.

To celebrate the release, Minaj gave her take on one of spring’s biggest styling trends in a 2000s-chic jumpsuit. The plunging number came courtesy of Fendi with a subtle repetition of the brand’s double F logo across the entirety of the design, echoed again on a bikini-style top underneath as well as on a mini purse.

The finishing touch for the color-schemed outfit was neon blue sandals set atop a platform base.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for Minaj herself, the “Super Bass” rapper debuted bold look after look this week ahead of her album release. In one post, the outfit broke out a retro-chic dress silhouette as the “Super Bass” musician posed in front of a tropical background in a classic tube dress.

The throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 2000s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design. Minaj’s piece, in particular, comes in a trending tie-dye print with added side ruching and a satin finish

As for footwear, the “Starships” artist tapped Bottega Veneta more in its on-trend heels. The square-toe Stretch silhouette features cutout mesh uppers with a thickened stitch and a wrap-around ankle fastening. Set atop a rubber-injected leather outsole and 3.5-inch curved heel, the designer pumps retail for $930 on Ssense.com.

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Seeing Green” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

