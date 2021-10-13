Nicki Minaj Pops in a Yellow Bustier Bodysuit, Neon Pink Wig & ‘Hot Chick’ Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj showed off a bright side to her style this week in one of her most daring looks to date.

The “Bang Bang” rapper modeled a colorful look on her Instagram on Tuesday night, posing in a neon cut wig and a strapless bodysuit; the sleeveless number included a bustier-style silhouette and a peek-a-boo cut across the torso.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

To complement her own look, Minaj tapped one of her go-to brands for statement shoes: Christian Louboutin. The red-bottomed heels included a pointed toe and 4-inch stiletto heel, all coated in an unmissable pop art-inspired print. Titled the Hot Chick Collage pumps, the French heels retail for $795 at Saks.

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Collage-Print Patent Leather Pumps. CREDIT: Courteys of Saks

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals; most recently her go-to picks even include Chanel-charmed Crocs clogs. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Anaconda” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

