Nicki Minaj Elevates Her Plunging Bathing Suit With Unexpected Feather-Coated Gold Heels

Nicki Minaj is continuing her streak of standout summer style with an unexpectedly elevated poolside look.

The “Bang Bang” musician posed by her backyard pool on Tuesday in glam fashion, modeling a plunging green one-piece bathing suit with a knotted silhouette. Minaj accented the swimwear with her favorite chunky chain jewelry including a trending anklet.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Saweetie, Kylie Jenner and Rita Ora.

As if her outfit wasn’t edgy enough, the “Seeing Green” musician broke out a wild set of heels. The dramatic gold sandals featured a feather-coated cross-foot strap with crystal embellishments and a metallic effect to top things off. All balanced atop a 4.3-inch heel, the sandals come courtesy of Gianvito Rossi and retail for $1,795 at Farfetch.

Gianvito Rossi Feather-Adorned heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Just last week, the “Tusa” musician posed by the pool in a twist on monochrome styling. The ensemble including a bold cutout one-piece bathing suit layered with a Chanel chain belt and a Barbie necklace.

On her feet, the rapper modeled classic Crocs for the second time in just days. The black clogs were an unexpected choice for the rapper whose usual footwear taste includes Louboutins and Jimmy Choos — but if Nicki Minaj has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. To give the $50 clogs an on-brand twist, the Tridandian musician included glittering Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.

When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.

Beyond her own personal style, the “Beam Me Up Scotty” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.

