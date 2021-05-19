Nicki Minaj Is Back on the Crocs Train in a Cutout Swimsuit & Chanel-Adorned Clogs

Nicki Minaj is bringing Crocs back front and center once more for her poolside look.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Seeing Green” musician posed by the pool in a twist on monochrome styling. The ensemble including a bold cutout one-piece bathing suit layered with a Chanel chain belt and a Barbie necklace.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

On her feet, the rapper modeled classic Crocs for the second time in just days. The black clogs were an unexpected choice for the rapper whose usual footwear taste includes Louboutins and Jimmy Choos — but if Nicki Minaj has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. To give the $50 clogs an on-brand twist, the Tridandian musician included glittering Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.