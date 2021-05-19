Nicki Minaj Is Back on the Crocs Train in a Cutout Swimsuit & Chanel-Adorned Clogs

Nicki Minaj is bringing Crocs back front and center once more for her poolside look.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Seeing Green” musician posed by the pool in a twist on monochrome styling. The ensemble including a bold cutout one-piece bathing suit layered with a Chanel chain belt and a Barbie necklace.
Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.
On her feet, the rapper modeled classic Crocs for the second time in just days. The black clogs were an unexpected choice for the rapper whose usual footwear taste includes Louboutins and Jimmy Choos — but if Nicki Minaj has taught us anything over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected. To give the $50 clogs an on-brand twist, the Tridandian musician included glittering Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.
In 2020, Crocs experienced a major resurgence across the industry and celeb style. With collabs from Justin Bieber, Post Malone and more as well as a return to comfort footwear, the brand received the FNAA for Brand of the Year in December 2020.
When it comes to her go-to style, Nicki Minaj’s outfit yesterday fell perfectly in line with the rapper’s eccentric taste. On any given day, you can find the Grammy-nominated artist in everything from a mesh Fendi dress to 7-inch Pleaser heels and custom Brother Vellies lace-up sandals. Also in her closet are footwear styles from Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen amongst other brands. Her top labels for apparel include Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry as well.
Beyond her own personal style, the “Moment 4 Life” rapper also has served as the face of campaigns for Adidas, Pepsi and Diesel in addition to creating her own unique capsule with Fendi in 2019.
