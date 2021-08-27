Naomi Osaka Gets Edgy in a Camo Jacket, Little Black Dress & Her Own Custom Comme Des Garçons Nikes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Osaka showed off another side to her style last night at an event for Tag Heuer in New York.

Joined by fellow athlete Victor Cruz, Osaka arrived at Mr. Purple in edgy style on Thursday evening. The tennis pro’s outfit transformed a classic little black dress by layering in a unique camouflage jacket and crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton, for which Osaka serves as a house ambassador.

Naomi Osaka and Victor Cruz attend a Tag Heuer event at Mr. Purple in New York, Aug. 26. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Naomi Osaka’s sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

The real kicker of the Japanese native’s look was her choice of shoes. The mid-top sneakers actually come from her own collaboration between Nike and Comme des Garçons that debuted in December 2020, titled the “Home Is Where the Heart Is” iteration. Reimagining the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 silhouette, the sneaker includes branding from both CDG and the Swoosh brand along with custom hand-written elements from Osaka herself.

The highly-acclaimed sneakers now resell for upwards of $310 to $1,000 at resale sites like GOAT and StockX.

Naomi Osaka and Victor Cruz attend a Tag Heuer event at Mr. Purple in New York, Aug. 26. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Naomi Osaka’s sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Naomi Osaka x Commes des Garçons x Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Beyond her multiple championships, Naomi Osaka has partnered with Nike for a selection of apparel and footwear collections as well as to launch Play Academy with Naomi Osaka — a girls-only sports program in partnership with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good. The program aims to level the playing field by changing the game for girls, according to Osaka in an op-ed.

At just 23 years old, Osaka is also officially the highest-paid athlete in the world with 2020 earnings of $55 million, according to Sportico. Osaka also recently joined Louis Vuitton as a house ambassador for the French brand, starring in the brand’s spring ’21 campaign.

Channel Naomi Osaka in these similar Nike sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Mid ’77, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Mid ’77, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Mid ’77, $100.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love their Nike sneakers.