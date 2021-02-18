Naomi Osaka Wears a Camo Catsuit, Tennis Skirt & Neon Nikes to Beat Serena Williams at the Australian Open

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Osaka is on her way to the finals of the 2021 Australian Open.

The Japanese-American athlete bested Serena Williams during their semifinal matchup, sweeping her veteran competitor 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday. The loss brings an end to Williams’ attempt at a 25th Grand Slam singles title while the victory marks another step in the promising future of Osaka’s career in the sport.

The 23-year-old tennis sensation took the court and her win yesterday with grace, matching up against her fellow athlete in a full Nike look. Osaka, who signed on as a Swoosh brand athlete in April 2019, layered a paneled camouflage catsuit under a contrasting neon orange tennis skirt with sweatbands and sneakers to match; similar skirt silhouettes from the label retail for $65 online.

Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams in their semifinal match of the 2021 Australian Open, Feb. 17. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Naomi Osaka’s tennis shoes. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Osaka once more tapped Nike in a pair of uber-bright tennis shoes. The neon coral and neon pink pair included hits of electric yellow, all set atop a contrasting white outsole with black overlays to balance out the colorful hues.

While the athlete’s pair appeared to be a custom colorway, the style bears resemblance to the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo silhouette; the shoe provides ample support on the court, complete with a full-length Zoom Air unit for ultimate cushioning. The style also includes the brand’s Dynamic Fit system to lock down the foot along with an anatomically-designed footbed for added durability while sliding.

You can shop shades similar to Osaka’s shoe of choice for $140 at Nike.com.

Naomi Osaka waves after beating Serena Williams in their semifinal match of the 2021 Australian Open, Feb. 17. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Naomi Osaka’s Nike tennis shoes. CREDIT: AP

Serena Williams’ outfit for the Australian Open also was of significance, opting for a one-legged catsuit that held special meaning.

“I think we outdid it this time – it was pretty awesome. Nike had this incredible idea, I can’t take any credit for it. They were inspired by Flo-Jo, who obviously was an amazing American track star,” Williams said about the look after her third-round victory. “She did have the one that was a little bit higher – I opted not to have that because I don’t want to get any more fines!”

Serena Williams in the semifinal match of the 2021 Australian Open, Feb. 17. CREDIT: AP

Naomi Osaka (L) hugs Serena Williams after Osaka wins their semifinal match of the 2021 Australian Open, Feb. 17. CREDIT: AP

While Serena Williams may have a few more Grand Slam notches on her belt to hold onto, the victory on Thursday is a promising sign for Osaka’s evolving career. Though she is just 23 years old, the Japanese native is currently ranked by Forbes as the highest-paid female athlete for 2020, taking the title from Williams for the first time since 2016. In addition to her title as a Nike athlete, Osaka also recently signed on as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

