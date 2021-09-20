Mindy Kaling Is Casual-Chic in a Sweater, Skinny Jeans & Sneakers for Dinner With BJ Novak

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak headed out in style last night for dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

The “Office” co-stars grabbed a bite to eat at celeb-favorited restaurant Craig’s on Sunday night in relaxed attire. Kaling herself opted for an embellished sweater and classic dark-wash skinny jeans while Novak kept cool in a striped tee, navy blazer and his own set of slouchy denim.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak head to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, Sept. 19. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer view of Mindy Kaling’s sneakers. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, both actors decided on comfortable footwear with their own takes on dressed-down sneakers. The “Mindy Project” creator slipped on a pair of lace-up black kicks with a secured strap across the toe and a contrasting white outsole, offering up a more athletic appeal. Novak’s own sneakers came in the form of low-top white leather shoes with a darkened midsole as well.

Kaling herself is a master of mixing top designer looks with surprisingly affordable brands for both red carpet and at-home moments. When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the comedian in everything from J.Crew sets and Oscar de La Renta dresses to La DoubleJ swimwear and the Pangaia sweatsuits. As for footwear, if it’s not Louboutin then you are more likely to discover Kaling in heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Aquazurra and more top brands.

