Miley Cyrus Serves ‘Angsty Teen Punk Rock Realness’ in a Tuxedo Vest & Edgy Sneakers

Miley Cyrus is claiming rights to her most infamous invention — “angst teen punk rock realness.”

The “Plastic Hearts” musician took to Instagram last night to give a peek at her latest performance rehearsal, opting for edgy style in the mix. Her ensemble featured a cutoff gray suit-style vest with coordinating cropped trousers and frilled socks; the finishing touch for the ensemble came in the form of low-top sneakers complete with a textured print and contrasting white trim.

Earlier this month, Cyrus served up another example of her punk rock realness during her Fourth of July performance. Taking the stage at the Ayu Day Club at Resorts World Las Vegas, the “Wrecking Ball” musician brought her signature edge in a twist on patriotic style. The rockstar-chic look included a cowl-neck leather shirt matched to an American flag mini skirt and the return of her wild mullet hairdo.

To complete the edgy look, Cyrus then slipped on star-coated boots with a leather finish and knee-high fit.

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the “Hannah Montana” alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

