Miley Cyrus Masters the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend in a Logo Suit & Metallic Wedges for Gucci

Miley Cyrus pulled off one of footwear’s most disputed styling trends today with a little help from Gucci.

The “Prisoner” musician modeled for the Italian fashion house this afternoon as part of its #GucciAria campaign for a new book of riddles, puzzles and crosswords revolving around the brand. In a video directed for and by herself, Cyrus gave her take on spring’s suiting trend in a logo-coated green set layered over a white blouse with oversize shades to match.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come

As for footwear, the “Hannah Montana” alumna herself chose a daring move by layering her platform silver wedges over soft green socks.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Emma Roberts and Kendall Jenner rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

Kendall Jenner heads to a workout in Los Angeles, March 5. CREDIT: MEGA

A pregnant Emma Roberts steps out and about in Los Angeles, Dec. 8, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Miley Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the “Plastic Hearts” musician also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The former Disney Channel star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has too been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Click through the gallery to find more of Miley Cyrus’ statement looks throughout her style evolution.