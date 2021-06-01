Miley Cyrus Makes a Case for Classic Black & White in a Diamond Coat, Pleated Shorts & 6-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus has a new partnership under her belt and it’s not one you could have predicted.

The “Prisoner” musician joined forces with Magnum ice cream today for a unique collaboration, providing fans with a teaser for her upcoming 8D performance on Instagram. The video kicked off by showing Cyrus walking with power in a set of sky-high platform heels before turning on her amp.

The black round-toe shoes came set atop a lifted platform base with a sturdy block heel that appeared to measure close to 6 inches in height, all secured by a metallic ankle-wrap hold. To match her bold choice of footwear, the “Plastic Hearts” artist continued the black and white appeal of her ensemble in a diamond-printed coat, white dress shirt, pleated shorts and sheer tights.

Cyrus herself is no stranger to a platform footwear moment or an edgy ensemble.

Returning home from “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals in May, for example, the Disney Channel alumna went for a punk rock-chic look in a graphic muscle tee tucked into a red tartan mini skirt. The ensemble also included a chain-link backpack and gold hoop earrings.

As for legwear, the “LOL” actress opted for classic fishnet tights with a lacy white garter band. Fishnet tights are a surefire way to add a bit of flair and edge to an ensemble; the legwear silhouette is a favorite of Cyrus herself as well as Gwen Stefani, of course, along with Lady Gaga, Cardi B and more stars.

The final touch of the “Slide Away” musician’s own look came in the form of lifted black velvet heels. The round-toe design included a platform toe with a curved Louis heel and dramatic bow-tie closure.

Miley Cyrus arrives back at her hotel after ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals in New York, May 6. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the “Hannah Montana” alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

