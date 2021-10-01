Miley Cyrus Is Ready for a Show in a Tied-Up Tee, Spandex Shorts & Hot Pink Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus has us wanting to hop on a flight to Texas this weekend as she prepares for the Austin City Limits festival.

Previewing her soundcheck on Instagram last night, the “Prisoner” musician kept comfortable in a sleeveless T-shirt that read “Jailbait” in hot pink lettering; under the tied-up shirt came a pair of classic black spandex shorts and a chain-linked low-rise belt.

The coloring of her tee echoed into her choice of sneakers — a pair of low-top canvas sneakers with a hot pink upper.

Cyrus herself is making up for lost time with a whole lineup of music festival appearances. Just last month, the singer brought down the house at this weekend’s Music Midtown in Atlanta.

Treating fans who weren’t in attendance, the “Plastic Hearts” songstress shared a preview of her set on Instagram. For the performance, Cyrus went bold in a unique high-collared shirt complete with dual metallic panels sliced together with a daring peek-a-boo appeal. The number came matched to high-rise black trousers and an ’80s-inspired updo.

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the Disney Channel alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. The “LOL” actress also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections and is currently partnered with Gucci for a slew of beauty and apparel campaigns.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Channel Miley Cyrus in these hot pink sneakers.

